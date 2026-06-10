UMW Launches Virginia’s First AI Business Master’s

“The MS in AI in Business is designed to equip students with the knowledge and applied skills to integrate AI technologies into organizational strategy, operations and innovation,” stated University of Mary Washington Provost Tim O’Donnell. “Artificial intelligence is transforming how organizations operate, compete and serve their communities. This degree will prepare graduates to lead in this field.”

“Organizations today don’t just need technical AI specialists – they need leaders who can connect data, technology and decision-making,” said Christopher Garcia, director of accreditation and graduate programs and professor of quantitative methods.

The 100% online, asynchronous Master of Science in AI in Business program — Virginia’s first focused specifically on AI in a business context — requires 30 credit hours and can be completed in as little as one year full-time. Approved by SCHEV and SACSCOC, it opens for fall 2026 enrollment and blends technical AI skills with strategic, ethical and leadership training.

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