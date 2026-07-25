Swim Finals Continue at Jeff Rouse Center

The Rappahannock Swim League’s divisional championships are underway this weekend at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center in Stafford, marking the end of the summer season for more than 2,000 young swimmers from Fredericksburg and surrounding counties.

American Division competition with 417 swimmers took place Friday night. National Division (445 swimmers) and Patriot Division (506 swimmers) compete Saturday, with National events starting at 7:45 a.m. Battlefield Division brings 676 swimmers on Sunday. The venue is at 1600 Mine Road in Stafford.

The timing coincides with the 30th anniversary of Jeff Rouse’s gold medal wins at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. On July 23, 1996, the Stafford-area native won the men’s 100-meter backstroke and helped set a world record in the 4×100-meter medley relay. Rouse swam for the Ferry Farm team in the same American Division now competing at the complex named in his honor.

The Rappahannock Swim League includes 25 summer teams from Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, Caroline, Orange and the city of Fredericksburg. The finals close out a season that began after Memorial Day and typically signals the shift toward back-to-school routines for area children.

The press release provided by Sue Nelson Sargent does not include Friday’s results, exact start times for the Patriot or Battlefield sessions, spectator access information, or links for live results.

From Sue Nelson Sargent:

Rappahannock Swim League SWIM TEAM FINALS started last night and continue at 7:45 AM this Saturday July 25, 2026 into Sunday at the JEFF ROUSE Sports Complex in Stafford Co. 7/23/1996 is the 30th Anniversary of JEFF’s GOLD MEDAL win in the Atlantic OLYMPIC GAMES in the men’s 100-meter backstroke. Jeff won another GOLD medal and set a world record (3:34.84) in the 4x 100 m Medley Relay 1996 Olympic Games with teammates Jeremy Linn, Mark Henderson, and Gary Hall Jr. 417 American Division swimmers swam last night. Jeff was a swimmer in this Division with the Ferry Farm Swim Team. National Division is Sat with 445 swimmers. Patriot Division also swimming Sat is 506 swimmers. Sunday sees 676 swimmers in the Battlefield District competing. These FINALS mark the end of summer for area youth and the planning for back to school.

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