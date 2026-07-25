Democrats Move Virginia Up to 6th State for 2028 Presidential Primary

“Virginia voters won’t have to wait until Super Tuesday to pick a Democratic presidential candidate in 2028. The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee proposed Virginia as the sixth state on the early presidential primary calendar in 2028, with the election scheduled on Feb. 29 — leap day. It will follow Democratic presidential primaries in South Carolina, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Michigan under the calendar adopted Friday,” Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger, Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, Sen. Lamont Bagby and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe praised the move as recognition of Virginia’s diverse electorate, strong election administration and national political weight, giving the commonwealth an earlier platform for candidates ahead of Super Tuesday.

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