Temperatures Climbing to Triple Digits Today

It’s going to be another hot day today with temperatures climbing to the triple digits today. Be weather-aware as you head out to any of the events happening in our area today.
According to the National Weather Service, we can expect mostly sunny and hot conditions, with a high near 100, heat index values as high as 107, and a south wind around 7 mph.
Some relief is expected tomorrow as a cold front is moving from the Ohio River Valley and will cross the region on Saturday, followed by high pressure on Sunday. The high will move offshore early next week, allowing additional weak fronts to impact the area.
Meanwhile, Isolated storms may develop west of the Blue Ridge for the rest of the day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area at a Marginal Risk for severe storms, with a Slight Risk just west of the region.
Stafford County and points south are under an excessive heat warning, but it’ll be hot everywhere today. Here’s more:
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected.
* WHERE…In Maryland, Charles, St. Marys and Calvert Counties. In Virginia, Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George Counties.
* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.