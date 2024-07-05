Temperatures Climbing to Triple Digits Today

It’s going to be another hot day today with temperatures climbing to the triple digits today. Be weather-aware as you head out to any of the events happening in our area today.

According to the National Weather Service, we can expect mostly sunny and hot conditions, with a high near 100, heat index values as high as 107, and a south wind around 7 mph.

Some relief is expected tomorrow as a cold front is moving from the Ohio River Valley and will cross the region on Saturday, followed by high pressure on Sunday. The high will move offshore early next week, allowing additional weak fronts to impact the area.

Meanwhile, Isolated storms may develop west of the Blue Ridge for the rest of the day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area at a Marginal Risk for severe storms, with a Slight Risk just west of the region.

Stafford County and points south are under an excessive heat warning, but it’ll be hot everywhere today. Here’s more: