Best Bets for Your Friday, Plus a Bonus Event for Your Weekend

Manassas Hosts First Friday Event

Manassas is set to host its monthly First Friday event tonight, July 5, 2024, in Historic Downtown Manassas. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature various promotions and offers from local restaurants, cafes, and stores. Attendees can expect live music, food, and drinks, providing an opportunity to enjoy the downtown atmosphere with family and friends.

The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (D.O.R.A.) will be active from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., allowing attendees to enjoy beverages while exploring downtown.

The event aims to unite the community for an evening of entertainment and support for local businesses. Organizers look forward to seeing residents and visitors come out to experience Historic Downtown Manassas’s offerings.

First Friday is July 5, 2024. There will be road closures from 5:30pm to 11:00pm and parking restrictions from 4:00pm-11:00pm. The closures will be on Center Street, West Street, Battle Street, and Main Street. pic.twitter.com/hclAEgtpMf — Manassas City Police (@ManassasCityPD) July 4, 2024

Fridays at 5 Event in Prince William County (Potomac Local Sponsor — Please support this event. Thank You)

In addition to First Friday, Prince William County is hosting the “Fridays at 5” event, which will feature a performance by Uncle Drew & the Scoundrels from 5 to 9 p.m.

“Fridays at 5” offers live music, food, and beverages, allowing the community to gather and enjoy the start of the weekend. The event is family-friendly and aims to create a safe and welcoming environment for attendees.

Both events offer a chance for residents and visitors to enjoy local entertainment and support community businesses. Whether in Manassas or Prince William County, there are plenty of options for an enjoyable evening out.

FredVends Artisan Market in Fredericksburg

For those interested in unique and handmade items, the FredVends Artisan Market will take place in Fredericksburg’s Hurkamp Park from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. This market features a variety of local artisans showcasing their crafts and goods, offering visitors a chance to purchase one-of-a-kind items.

Both events offer a chance for residents and visitors to enjoy local entertainment and support community businesses. Whether in Manassas, Prince William County, or Fredericksburg, there are plenty of options for an enjoyable evening out.

Bonus event for your weekend: Barley Naked Liberty Music Festival

On Saturday, July 6, 2024, the Barley Naked Liberty Music Festival will take place from noon to 9 p.m. The festival will feature live music from the Tuff Luck Band, Lonesome Ryder, and b?n Soul Band. Attendees can enjoy food from various food trucks, including USA BBQ, Maria Cheryl’s Tacos, Mazedaar, UFO Food Truck, and Sweet Izzy’s Kettle Corn. The event promises a full day of entertainment and celebration in honor of Independence Day.