Best Places to See Fireworks in Our Area

Happy Independence Day. Several local events will offer spectacular fireworks displays. Here are some of the best places to enjoy the festivities:

Stafford’s 4th of July Spectacular: Held at John Lee Pratt Memorial Park, this event features a variety of activities, culminating in a fireworks display at nightfall. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and attendees can enjoy live music, food vendors, and children’s activities. Parking is available on-site.

Montclair Independence Day Celebration: This annual event at Dolphin Beach in Montclair includes a parade, live entertainment, and fireworks over Lake Montclair. The celebration begins at 9:00 a.m. with a flag-raising ceremony, followed by a day full of activities, ending with the fireworks show at dusk. A valid rec pass is required to attend—two guests per pass.

Fourth in Fredericksburg: The festival takes place in downtown Fredericksburg and includes a parade, live music, food, and a fireworks display. The fireworks can be viewed from various locations around the city, with the main viewing area at Old Mill Park. The festival activities start at 7:45 AM and continue throughout the day, with fireworks scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

FredNats Fireworks: “The FredNats fireworks show in Fredericksburg will take place at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The stadium will not be open for seating, but the fireworks can be viewed from cars up to two miles away. The show begins at 9 p.m., and attendees should arrive early due to limited parking. Specific parking instructions are provided for emergency response purposes.

Manassas 4th of July Celebration “Celebrate America”: The celebration in Manassas features a full day of events, including a carnival, live music, and a fireworks display. The fireworks are launched from the Manassas Museum Lawn, and the show begins at 9:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure a good viewing spot.

Quantico fireworks: The 4th of July fireworks at Quantico Marine Base will occur at Lejeune Field. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and includes food vendors, children’s activities, and live music. The fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m. This event is open to the public, and attendees must arrive early for parking and the best viewing spots.

It’s going to be hot today with afternoon storms. Here’s the weather forecast.

More fireworks later this week:

Manassas Park Independence Weekend: As part of the Independence Day weekend celebrations, Manassas Park will host a fireworks show at Signal Hill Park on Saturday, July 6, 2024. The event will feature live music, food vendors, and various family-friendly activities, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for a comfortable viewing experience.

Dumfries fireworks: The Town of Dumfries will host its annual Independence Day fireworks show on Saturday, July 6, 2024, from 8 to 10 p.m. at Garrison Park, 17749 Main Street. This year’s celebration will feature a fireworks display. In addition to the fireworks, various food trucks will offer food and refreshments.