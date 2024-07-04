A Hot Independence Day Weather Forecast

A nearby frontal boundary will bring chances of daily showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. The cold front will move through the area on Saturday before stalling overhead, allowing precipitation chances to continue through midweek.

For the 4th of July, expect showers, thunderstorms, and hot and humid conditions. The primary threats with thunderstorms today will be damaging wind gusts and flash flooding.

Today, temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s for those east of the Blue Ridge, with those west of the Blue Ridge in the 80s. Humid conditions will raise heat indices into the low 100s for metro areas and the southern portions of the forecast area. Overnight, low temperatures will stay in the 70s for most. Those in the metro areas will find little relief from the heat overnight, with heat indices remaining in the upper 70s.

A heat advisory is in effect for today.