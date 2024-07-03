Published July 3, 2024 at 2:00PM | Updated July 3, 2025 at 7:11PM

More Fireworks! Celebrate Independence Weekend at Manassas Park!

Get ready for an unforgettable Independence Celebration on Saturday, July 6, 2024, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Signal Hill Park, 9300 Signal View Drive, Manassas Park. Mark your calendars for a day filled with fun, food, and fireworks!

Event Highlights

Live Music & Beer Garden: From 4 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy live musical performances by Glen Shelton & Band from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Junkfood from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Food Trucks: Savor a variety of delicious food options from local food trucks.

Fun & Games: There are fun activities for the whole family, including a rock wall, inflatable bounce houses, and more. Wristbands for activities are $20 or $1 per activity.

Important Information

Prohibited Items: No glass, fireworks, scooters, skateboards, outside grills, sharp objects, drones, pressure cookers, or alcohol are allowed.

Items found during bag checks must be forfeited or returned to your vehicle.

Parking

Available on a first-come, first-served basis across the street from Signal Hill Park for $20 per vehicle (weather permitting). Limited handicap-accessible parking is available inside Signal Hill Park for $20 (cash only).

No re-entry is allowed if you leave the lot.

Free Parking & Shuttles: Free parking and shuttles are available at the VRE lot on Manassas Drive and the City Hall parking lot. Shuttles will start at 4:30 PM and continue throughout the event, dropping off at the corner of Manassas Drive and Signal View Drive.

Restrooms: On-site restrooms will be available.

Refreshments

Miller Lite $5

Corona $5

Modelo $5

IPA – VBC Free Verse $8

Pale Ale – Three Notch’d Firefly $8

Blue Moon $5

Truly Hard Seltzer $8

Bottled Water $2

Children’s Juice Box $1

Reusable Cups $1

Schedule

5 p.m. — Glen Shelton & Band performance

7:30 p.m. — Junkfood performance

9 p.m. National Anthem

9:15 p.m. — Fireworks Display

We hope to see you there for a spectacular Independence Celebration at Signal Hill Park!