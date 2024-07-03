More Fireworks! Celebrate Independence Weekend at Manassas Park!

Get ready for an unforgettable Independence Celebration on Saturday, July 6, 2024, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Signal Hill Park, 9300 Signal View Drive, Manassas Park. Mark your calendars for a day filled with fun, food, and fireworks!
Event Highlights
- Live Music & Beer Garden: From 4 to 9 p.m.
- Enjoy live musical performances by Glen Shelton & Band from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Junkfood from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
- Food Trucks: Savor a variety of delicious food options from local food trucks.
- Fun & Games: There are fun activities for the whole family, including a rock wall, inflatable bounce houses, and more. Wristbands for activities are $20 or $1 per activity.
Important Information
- Prohibited Items: No glass, fireworks, scooters, skateboards, outside grills, sharp objects, drones, pressure cookers, or alcohol are allowed.
- Items found during bag checks must be forfeited or returned to your vehicle.
Parking
- Available on a first-come, first-served basis across the street from Signal Hill Park for $20 per vehicle (weather permitting). Limited handicap-accessible parking is available inside Signal Hill Park for $20 (cash only).
- No re-entry is allowed if you leave the lot.
- Free Parking & Shuttles: Free parking and shuttles are available at the VRE lot on Manassas Drive and the City Hall parking lot. Shuttles will start at 4:30 PM and continue throughout the event, dropping off at the corner of Manassas Drive and Signal View Drive.
- Restrooms: On-site restrooms will be available.
Refreshments
- Miller Lite $5
- Corona $5
- Modelo $5
- IPA – VBC Free Verse $8
- Pale Ale – Three Notch’d Firefly $8
- Blue Moon $5
- Truly Hard Seltzer $8
- Bottled Water $2
- Children’s Juice Box $1
- Reusable Cups $1
Schedule
- 5 p.m. — Glen Shelton & Band performance
- 7:30 p.m. — Junkfood performance
- 9 p.m. National Anthem
- 9:15 p.m. — Fireworks Display
We hope to see you there for a spectacular Independence Celebration at Signal Hill Park!