Manassas Residents Face $600 Annual Electric Bill Increase Starting in May

Manassas residents will see their electric bills rise by about $50 a month starting in May because of a fuel adjustment from Dominion Energy.

City officials learned of the change the same day it was announced during a City Council work session. The city was notified the same day of a 250% fuel adjustment rate increase effective in April that will appear on May bills.

For a typical home using 2,400 to 2,500 kilowatt-hours, the increase will total about $50. A typical townhome will see an increase of about $30. A business using 10,000 kWh would see roughly $240 more.

City Manager Steve Burke told council members the adjustment is a pass-through because of higher gas and fuel costs, not related to data centers. He explained the details of the city’s contract with Dominion, which allows the utility to recover increases in the cost of the commodity over which it has no control. The fuel adjustment rate can move up or down periodically as market conditions change.

Last year the rate dropped significantly, described during the meeting as two hundred percent, which was unsustainably low. Snow Creek contributed to this year’s big jump. The adjustment is expected to stay in effect until next May unless fuel costs change.

Public notice is coming tomorrow or Wednesday. Officials said they are moving quickly to alert customers after receiving word only that morning.

Residents who need help with the higher bills should contact Social Services. Burke encouraged anyone facing hardship to reach out, saying the department will do everything it can to provide assistance where possible.

Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger stressed that people need to know “it ain’t us.” She said clear messaging is important so residents understand the city has no control over the fuel adjustment.

Council members reacted with concern over the timing and size of the increase, noting it comes at a time when many households are already watching expenses. They asked about impacts on both residential and non-residential customers and noted that businesses with high electric use, such as laundromats with electric dryers and washers, could be hit especially hard. One council member expressed worry about residents with life-threatening medical conditions who rely on consistent power and cannot easily cut back.

Several council members voiced support for continued energy conservation steps. One member said the city as a whole should keep practicing demand-shaving measures and that residents can do the same. “I know I crank it up even though it’s hot, but, you know, there are many different ways,” the member said, urging everyone to look for ways to reduce usage where safe and practical. The council agreed that clear information and support services will help Manassas families and businesses get through the adjustment.

The bill increase comes after Abigail Spanberger’s inauguration as governor of Virginia in January. Spanberger, a Democrat, campaigned on making Virginia a more affordable place to live and lowering costs for residents.

Burke reminded the council that the rate had been unusually low for a full year before this jump. He said the city will continue to monitor the situation and update residents if fuel costs drop and the adjustment changes.

The fuel adjustment affects every utility customer in Manassas, from single-family homes and townhomes to small businesses and larger commercial users. Officials emphasized that the increase is tied directly to market prices for gas and fuel used in power generation.

As the public notice goes out in the next day or two, city leaders said they want Manassas residents to have the facts and know where to turn for help. The adjustment is expected to remain in place for the next 12 months unless Dominion reports a change in fuel costs.

Council members closed the discussion by repeating the need for transparency. “Putting making sure that folks know it ain’t us is really important,” Mayor Davis-Younger said. With the notice planned for immediate release, Manassas households and businesses now have time to plan for the May billing cycle and contact Social Services if they anticipate difficulty.