Chipotle Drive-Through Approved in Cardinal Forest

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use permit (CUP) on April 21, 2026, for a drive-through restaurant and retail space in the Cardinal Forest subdivision, despite objections from nearby residents over traffic, child safety, and proximity to neighborhood amenities.

The 1.2-acre undeveloped site is located at the intersection of Warrenton Road and Cardinal Forest Drive in the Hartwood Election District. Plans call for a one-story building with a Chipotle restaurant featuring a pickup window, additional retail space, 43 parking spaces, sidewalks along Warrenton Road and Cardinal Forest Drive, and an interparcel connection to the future Tractor Supply store on the adjacent parcel. The project is projected to generate 1,534 daily vehicle trips.

Planning and Zoning Director Mike Zuraf explained that the CUP was required primarily because of the drive-through pickup window. Board members noted that the county’s ordinance is outdated for modern app-based ordering models, where customers order ahead and pick up at the window rather than using a traditional speaker-based drive-through. Several supervisors expressed support for updating the ordinance.

The board approved the CUP with added conditions following a meeting between the applicant and the Cardinal Forest HOA. New requirements include an 8-foot composite fence in the landscape buffer along the community lot, extension of the sidewalk along Cardinal Forest Drive to the HOA clubhouse, installation of rumble strips and bot dots on the entrance lane, and a crosswalk across the site entrance. One proposed condition for a 110-volt electrical outlet near the HOA entrance feature was struck from the resolution due to county enforceability concerns.

The vote passed 4-2-1 after a poll on the conditions. Board members emphasized that a commercial building is permitted by-right on the commercially zoned parcel, which has been designated for such use for nearly 40 years and is subject to deed restrictions that explicitly allow a drive-through restaurant.

Resident Concerns

Multiple Cardinal Forest residents spoke during public comment, raising issues about the project’s location directly adjacent to the neighborhood’s pool, playground, tennis and pickleball courts, and clubhouse — all within about 50 yards of the proposed site.

Thomas Motta of Gable Court highlighted safety concerns for children near a school bus stop for a handicapped student, which can occupy the area for 15-20 minutes twice daily. He and others supported the HOA-negotiated conditions but expressed worry about traffic flow on Cardinal Forest Drive.

Susan Smith of Norfolk Street criticized the traffic study for not fully accounting for two new nearby schools expected to add thousands of trips, or a nearby place of worship at 1149 Warrenton Road. “The information you’ve been given [is] not [a] comprehensive [or] accurate analysis of our area,” she said.

Heather Elan, a mother of two young children on Cardinal Forest Drive, noted existing backups at the Warrenton Road light and fears of additional congestion from Chipotle traffic, Tractor Supply deliveries, and school traffic. “Our children are playing at the playground right there,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, another resident. “Having 1,500 estimated vehicles… is a recipe for disaster.”

Curtis Peck argued the deed restrictions were intended to protect the residential character of the area and urged the board to deny the CUP, saying it would shift the enforcement burden to residents.

Applicant and Board Response

Jeff Harvey, representing the applicant, Legacy Engineering, stated that the traffic study met VDOT standards and was approved. Traffic engineer Michael Young detailed that the entrance on Cardinal Forest Drive complies with spacing, corner clearance, and functional area requirements, with the access management exception addressing a minor shortfall.

Harvey noted the property owners have held the land for 17 years and are committed to being good neighbors. The applicant agreed to the HOA conditions on the record. Board members clarified that the core issue before them was the drive-through component, as the underlying commercial use is by-right.

The project includes pedestrian improvements and landscaping consistent with county standards.