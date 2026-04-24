Local News Notes: Stafford Principal Honored, Strong Housing Market, Community Events

Stafford County Public Schools Principal Dr. Michael Sidebotham has been named to Virginia’s inaugural class of Principals of Distinction. Also in this roundup: Virginia home sales rise for the strongest first quarter since 2022, Dumfries moves forward with a new community center, Stafford’s 50th Arts Festival, a full weekend of events in Manassas Park, plus updates on a fatal crash arrest and an ICE operation in the area.

Stafford Elementary Principal Named to Virginia’s Inaugural Principals of Distinction

Dr. Michael Sidebotham, principal of Grafton Village Elementary School since 2007, has been recognized by the Virginia Department of Education for exceptional leadership in student achievement, instructional practice, and school culture. He was selected for the first class of the 2025–2026 Principals of Distinction program. Superintendent Dr. Daniel W. Smith praised Sidebotham’s commitment to high-quality instruction and a positive school environment. Sidebotham was previously named Stafford County Principal of the Year in 2018.

Virginia Home Sales Continue Upward Trend in March

Virginia’s housing market posted its strongest first quarter since 2022, with 8,388 homes sold in March — an 8.8% increase from last year. The statewide median sales price reached $425,000, up 1.7%, while new listings and active inventory both rose, signaling improving conditions for buyers and sellers. Pending sales also jumped 7.3% year-over-year. Virginia REALTORS® officials noted growing momentum heading into spring, though mortgage rates remain a key factor.

Dumfries Approves Conceptual Design for New Community and Recreation Center

The Town of Dumfries Town Council has approved the final conceptual design for the Clyde N. Washington Jr. Community and Recreation Center. The planned two-level facility will include a gymnasium, swimming pool, co-working space, lounge area, and community meeting rooms. It will serve as the first indoor aquatics and recreation hub for the eastern side of Prince William County. Mayor Derrick R. Wood called the project a long-awaited opportunity for local families. Town staff will now advance to detailed architectural design and cost refinement.

Stafford County Celebrates 50th Annual Arts Festival This Weekend

Stafford County Public Schools will host its 50th Annual Arts Festival at Colonial Forge High School on Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Visitors can view more than 5,000 student artworks — including pottery, jewelry, mixed-media, and watercolor pieces — plus live performances by choirs, jazz bands, chamber musicians, and dramatic artists. A full performance schedule is available on the division website.

Manassas Park Plans Busy Weekend of Community Events

The City of Manassas Park invites residents and visitors to a full slate of events April 24–25. Friday evening features the Last Fridays Arbor Day Celebration at Park Central Plaza with live entertainment, planter decorating, tree naming, and an outdoor screening of The Lorax. Saturday includes the Farmers Market, free document shredding, the 13th Annual Kite Festival, and an Egg Drop Contest at Signal Hill Park. Assistant City Manager Dustin Sternbeck described the lineup as a perfect reflection of the city’s small-town character.

Driver Arrested in Woodbridge Fatal Crash That Killed Two

Crash investigators arrested Jasmine Ariah Thomas, 27, of Woodbridge, on April 21 in connection with the March 8 fatal collision at Cardinal Drive and Whips Run Drive. Authorities say Thomas was driving under the influence and speeding when her vehicle crossed the median and struck another car head-on, killing Amanda Chaloupka, 40, and Patrick Michael Chaloupka, 42, both of Woodbridge. Thomas faces two counts of aggravated involuntary manslaughter along with charges of expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle. She is being held without bond.

ICE Arrests Woodbridge Woman Wanted for Homicide in El Salvador

ICE Washington, D.C. officers arrested Idalia Isabel Morales-Mejia in Woodbridge. The individual is wanted in El Salvador for aggravated homicide and is a documented associate of the MS-13 gang. Officers took her into custody on March 12 after receiving updated information from Salvadoran authorities. She faces a notice to appear before an immigration judge.