Police reports: Brotherly ‘hostage’ situation unfolds near Stafford elementary school

We first told you about this incident near Conway Elementary School yesterday. Here’s what prompted the incident — Stafford deputies said a caller told a 911 operator his brother was holding a gun to his head on Monday, March 25, 2024. Deputies rushed to the area of Conway Road in the Leeland Run subdivision near Conway Elementary School to find no hostages.

The Stafford sheriff’s office reports:

Out of an abundance of caution, they were detained until deputies could unravel what was really going on. One of the detainees was identified as Deshaun Winfield, 32, of Stafford. The other detainee was identified as his brother, and the original caller, Cory Winfield, 39, of King George. A safety sweep of the residence was conducted and yielded negative results for any signs of a hostage situation. Deputies attempted to converse with Cory considering he made the report; however, he refused to talk with deputies. Cory also had several signs of intoxication and was found with suspected controlled substances. His brother, Deshaun was just as confused as deputies, stating there was a misunderstanding between him and his brother over Easter and God. He had no knowledge of a hostage situation. Like his brother, he too had several signs of intoxication and was found with suspected controlled substances. He was also discovered to be in possession of a firearm. Cory was charged with public intoxication, and possession of controlled substances. Deshaun was charged with public intoxication, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances. Cory was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secured bond while Deshaun was held until sober. This is still an active investigation and additional charges may be obtained.

Police in Prince William County said a man pulled a knife and demanded a beer at a Woodbridge restaurant:

Armed Robbery – On March 25 at 10:47PM, officers responded to the Klebers Restaurant located at 13634 Richmond Hwy in Woodridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed a patron, later identified as the accused, brandished a firearm and demanded a beer from the bartender. Police were contacted and the accused was detained on scene without incident where he was determined to be intoxicated. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused,

identified as Dennis Anebar SALAS FLORES, was arrested. Arrested on March 25: Dennis Anebar SALAS FLORES, 22, of no fixed address. Charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, concealed carry, and public intoxication Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

And Prince William police said 12-year-olds broke into a vape shop:

Commercial Burglary – On March 22 at 1:32AM, officers responded to the Crystal Smoke Shop located at 2680 Opitz Blvd in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an alarm activation. Upon arriving at the business, two individuals immediately fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, both individuals, identified as the two accused, were detained without further incident. Both accused were identified as 12-year-old male juveniles and were found in possession of vape products taken from the store. The investigation revealed the suspects threw a rock, shattering the front glass door before entering the business. Following the investigation, both juveniles were arrested. Arrested on March 22: [Juveniles]

A 12-year-old male juvenile of Dumfries, and a 12-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge Both charged with burglary Court Dates: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center

Meanwhile, in Manassas, police used a helicopter to search for a burglar.

On March 25, 2024, at approximately 12:15 p.m. the Manassas City Police Department responded to a call for a Burglary in Progress on the 8600 block of Stonewall Road while no residents were home. While the initial officer was waiting for additional officers to arrive on scene they observed a suspect fleeing into the woods behind the residence. Resources including a helicopter and K9 were requested to assist with the search for the suspect. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact 703-257-8000.

Fredericksburg police said someone stole a tub of grease from a restaurant and ransacked a hotel room.