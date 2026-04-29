Compass Drops Appeal on Digital Gateway

“Compass Datacenters will not appeal the most recent court ruling that killed the rezonings underpinning the development,” the company’s attorney said late Tuesday night, Prince William Times reported. “It’s not known whether QTS, the other data center company involved in the project, will attempt an appeal before the Supreme Court of Virginia.”

The decision by Compass likely ends sales contracts that have kept more than 90 property owners in limbo since 2022, including entire neighborhoods along Pageland Lane in rural Gainesville. The Prince William Digital Gateway proposed up to 37 data centers on about 1,760 acres near Manassas National Battlefield Park. Rezonings approved in 2023 were voided by court rulings over public notice failures, and the county has now dropped its own appeal after spending at least $1.7 million in legal fees.

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