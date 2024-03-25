Updated: Stafford elementary school placed in partial lockdown

Updated 5:45 p.m. — Police tell us one person outside Conway Elementary School had a weapon and was arrested.

Stafford sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur says:

It had nothing to do with Conway Elementary School, staff, or students. The school was only placed on a partial lockdown due to the proximity of the disturbance.

More as we have it.

Original post 1:22 p.m. — Police detained someone at near Conway Elementary School in Stafford County this morning.

The incident prompted a lockdown at about 11 a.m. It was lifted just before noon. Sheriff’s deputies swarmed the school at 105 Primmer House Road in the Leeland Station neighborhood.

We don’t know what prompted the lockdown, or who is detained. We’re awaiting an update from the Stafford sheriff’s office and will post as soon as we get it.