Woodbridge’s new parking garage: A hub of connectivity, convenience set to open in October

A new parking garage is taking shape at the intersection of Opitz Boulevard and Potomac Center Boulevard in Woodbridge.

Initially estimated at $53 million, the project now stands at around $55 million, with construction progress reaching nearly 70%. Todd Barton, overseeing the project, explains the challenges faced during construction, notably installing five soil retaining walls to accommodate the structure.

“The site is very challenging,” Barton remarks. “In order to get the structure itself in, we had to install five soil retaining walls.”

Despite some delays, the project is moving forward, with additional security enhancements and amenities being incorporated. Elnour Adam, at the county’s transportation department, outlined these enhancements, including security cameras on all levels and the addition of electric vehicle charging stations, which now total 70, or 5% of the 1,400 parking spaces in the structure.

The garage should open in October, about four months behind schedule.

Regional transportation provider OmniRide envisions the garage as a transportation hub for eastern Prince William County and plans to integrate eight bus stops with shelters. Mary Ankers, also with the county’s department, discussed the garage’s accessibility features and stressed its importance for commuters in the area.

“They’re going to have eight bus stops with bus shelters,” Ankers explains. “And they’ll also be kiss and ride. Our friends at Transurban [the firm that manages the Interstate 95 E-ZPass Express Lanes] are also opening that new ramp to Opitz [Boulevard to provide better access to the garage].”

The project marks a significant undertaking for the county Department of Transportation, representing their first vertical project. Spread across ten acres, the garage is poised to become a vital asset for commuters in the region. Additionally, the county plans to sell approximately two acres of adjacent land to a developer, further enhancing the area’s development prospects.

The garage will be the second parking public garage in Prince William County, behind the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station. IKEA maintains a private garage at Potomac Mills.

New Ramp at Opitz Boulevard

Transurban’s new ramp at Opitz Boulevard will directly link commuters to the E-ZPass Express Lanes. Jacqueline Woodbridge, a spokesperson for Transurban, provided insights into the project, emphasizing its role in streamlining traffic flow and improving commuter accessibility.

“The ramp aims to provide direct access to the 95 express lanes from Opitz Boulevard,” Woodbridge stated. “Previously, travelers had to merge into the general-purpose lanes and utilize a slip ramp near Dale Boulevard. However, with the new ramp, commuters will experience a seamless transition onto the express lanes, enhancing overall travel efficiency.”

Woodbridge elaborated on the ramp’s configuration, likening it to existing structures such as those found at Franconia-Springfield Parkway and Seminary Road in Fairfax County. The ramp will feature a reversible lane structure, facilitating smooth transitions for commuters traveling northbound and southbound.

In addition to ramp construction, Opitz Boulevard enhancements are underway. Sidewalks are being built along the boulevard to improve pedestrian access—a much-needed addition to the area’s infrastructure.

The ramp should be done by June the end of the year, and the new sidewalks on Opitz Boulevard that are part of the ramp project should be finished by June. Woodbridge underscored the project’s alignment with broader initiatives to promote multimodal connectivity.

“This project underscores Transurban’s commitment to enhancing transit infrastructure,” Woodbridge emphasized. “We are proud to contribute to initiatives that promote multimodal connectivity and facilitate smoother travel experiences for commuters.”

Woodbridge also provided insights into the usage of the Express Lanes, noting a significant increase in traffic volumes on Interstate 95. Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, traffic on the express lanes has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, showcasing these vital transportation corridors’ continued relevance and utility.

If you rely on us for local news and haven’t already, please support us by becoming a member!