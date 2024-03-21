Stage Door Productions celebrates 25th season in Fredericksburg



Once a traveling theater group with audiences of 20 to 30 people, Stage Door Productions has built a thriving theater in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with sell-out shows and a broad community of performers.

Ray Manfredi, president of Stage Door Productions, said the group’s 25th season is a milestone. The group was formed in 1999 when a handful of local actors and theater fans wanted to bring new experiences to the community. Manfredi notes that SDP is “one of the first organized community theaters in Fredericksburg and…the longest operating community theater in the …area.”

Manfredi said the heart of the theater is the community of volunteers and performers. Each season features new faces alongside returning actors. Manfredi emphasized that “community theater survives on volunteers:” the set designers, costume designers, and actors are all unpaid volunteers.

In addition to entertaining and inspiring audiences, Manfredi said SPD provides “an outlet for artistic expression and creative passion” and provides education and enrichment opportunities for local youth, including children with special needs. SDP uses performances, programming, workshops, and community outreach to preserve the art of live theater locally. In short, Manfredi explained, “SDP wishes to be Theater for All.” The theater is available for many groups, as “live theater should not be a competition but a collaborative effort to entertain,” said Manfredi.

In 2018, SDP’s board began searching for a multipurpose facility where “several theater groups could co-exist,” said Manfredi, sharing resources and physical assets to offer programming for the community. Manfredi led efforts to build collaborative relationships with other local theater groups and remove the sense of competition in order to “help professionalize the arts experience in our community, which would hopefully make Fredericksburg proud of the theater we built,” Manfredi said.

The group signed a lease for its new home in downtown Fredericksburg, 810 Caroline Street, in February 2020 and prepared to launch its first production. Then, the government-ordered closures of the coronavirus pandemic hit, and SDP could not offer live programming until June 2021 but had to continue to pay its rent. With less than $1,000 left in its bank account, it opened with Shakespeare in July, offering a new show each week. According to Manfredi, Audiences loved them, which helped the theater troupe rebuild its budget. The troupe has been financially sound ever since, residing in the All Community Theater of Fredericksburg. The Manfredi Family Insurance Agencies made a $250,000 grant to fund the theater, managed by SDP.

SDP trusts artistic director Justin Ball to propose up to 15 productions to the board; Manfredi added Ball is encouraged “not be afraid to add some ‘edginess’ to [the] full season.” The 12-member board of directors reduces the list to 10 selections and typically plans a season’s programs a year in advance. Cast members may be residents, middle and high school students, and the University of Mary Washington students. Some are theater aficionados who drive from as far as Maryland to rehearse four nights a week to put on a show. Recent productions, like “Annie” and the upcoming “Annie Get Your Gun,” also include elementary school performers.

Manfredi doesn’t have a favorite past show but constantly looks forward to the next. “When one show closes, all hands come on deck to get the next show on that stage. The effort is a community effort, with everyone wanting the next to be better than the last – because our audience deserves the very best…,” he explained.

Upcoming shows include “Romeo & Juliet,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” and “Harry Potter” inspired productions, as well as several Improv shows. SDP also offers theater camps and workshops for a variety of ages.

Kelly Sienkowski is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News.

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