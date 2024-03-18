Stafford’s guardians of the past on the brink: Supervisors to eliminate Historical Commission

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Stafford County’s Historical Commission could soon be a thing of the past.

The Board of Supervisors will dissolve the 32-year-old body at its meeting tomorrow, March 19, 2024. The public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. at the county government center, 1300 Courthouse Road.

A Cultural Resource Specialist was hired in 2023 to lead preservation efforts in the County, and the Cultural Resource Specialist can provide recommendations. According to county documents, to the staff and Board and consult with other entities and agencies to help guide recommendations on all things history.

According to its website, The Historical Commission’s role is to work toward identifying, evaluating, and preserving the county’s prehistoric, historic, and cultural resources.

A separate organization, Discover Stafford, is working to open a $30 million museum and cultural center in the county.