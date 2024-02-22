Stafford Museum project takes flight: Unveiling plans for $30 million state-of-the-art cultural center By Sarah Romero Published February 22, 2024 at 12:00PM George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, large numbers of Union generals and officials, Clara Barton, Walt Whitman, George C. Marshall, and Dwight D. Eisenhower, are among the many distinguished Americans who have visited Chatham Manor in Stafford County. [Photo: Discover Stafford] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Sarah Romero View all posts #Locals Only