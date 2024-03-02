Stafford County sheriff endorses Derrick Anderson for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District Seat

Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur has endorsed Derrick Anderson, a Republican candidate vying for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District seat. Anderson, a former Special Forces Green Beret, has gained traction in his bid to replace Abigail Spanberger, who has opted out of seeking reelection in favor of a Virginia gubernatorial run in 2025.

Sheriff Decatur expressed his support and emphasized the importance of partnering with individuals dedicated to combating crime. “In law enforcement, identifying partners committed to combating crime becomes essential,” stated Decatur. “Derrick Anderson unequivocally stands with law enforcement and has my full support. With Derrick’s backing, our collective efforts will continue to enhance the security and safety in Stafford County.”

“Sheriff Decatur’s record of service to the community is impressive, and I look forward to working with him to keep Virginians safe,” said Anderson. “I’ll always have law enforcement’s back — they need all the tools they can get to fight crime, the drug crisis, and the border crisis.”

Anderson’s campaign has garnered support from various quarters within Virginia and nationally. Recent endorsements include Rep. Jen Kiggans, Greene County Sheriff Steven Smith, Spotsylvania County Supervisors Jake Lane and Gerald Childress, and every Stafford County Board of Supervisors GOP member. National leaders such as Speaker Mike Johnson, Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, Sen. Tom Cotton, and several prominent conservatives and elected military veterans have thrown their support behind Anderson.

Anderson’s fundraising efforts have also been noteworthy, with over $460,000 raised since the launch of his congressional bid. This places him ahead of his Republican counterparts, including Cameron Hamilton, who trails with $270,000 in funds.

Democrats lead with fundraising, as Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman has raked in $2 million, while Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin comes in second with $123,000 in the bank, in thier run for their party’s nomination.

Virginia’s 7th Congressional District encompasses eastern Prince William County, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, and Fredericksburg, as well as parts of Caroline, Culpeper, Greene, King George, Madison, and Orange.

Virginia will hold a Primary Election on June 18, 2024, to decide respective party nominees. Until then, all eyes are on Virginia’s Republican and Democrat Presidential Primary scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Early voting for that election ends at 5 p.m. today.

Election Day Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Find out where to vote.

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