Car engine sparks house fire in Woodbridge

A car engine ignited a fire a home in Woodbridge [Photo: Prince William fire and rescue] A car engine ignited a fire a home in Woodbridge [Photo: Prince William fire and rescue]

On Friday, March 1, 2024, at 3:07 p.m., emergency response units were dispatched to the 2400 block of Port Potomac Avenue in Woodbridge following reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews from Prince William fire and rescue found a single-family house engulfed in heavy flames, with the fire rapidly spreading throughout the structure.

The occupants of the home had already evacuated safely upon discovering the blaze. Despite the swift action of the responders, the fire caused extensive damage to the dwelling, rendering it unsafe for occupancy as determined by the Building Official.

Battalion Chief Matt Smolksy of Prince William fire and rescue reported that one person sustained a non-life-threatening injury during the incident and was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

Following the displacement of one adult and four children from the affected residence, the Red Cross has stepped in to provide assistance to the affected individuals.

Upon investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, it was determined that the fire originated accidentally in the engine compartment of a vehicle parked in the garage, subsequently spreading to engulf the entire structure.

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