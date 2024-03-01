Police report: Kid sets fire to his stuff at school, faces criminal charges

Stafford County

ARSON

Rodney Thompson Middle School, 75 Walpole Street, 2/29, 1:30 p.m.

Fire Marshal D.M. Pappas responded to an arson call at Rodney Thompson Middle School. Staff reported camera footage from 2/27 showing a student igniting personal items. The student was found with the lighter and faces criminal charges.

FORGERY

Sheetz, 10 Washington Square Plaza, 2/29, 5:59 p.m.

Deputy I.E. Baldi investigated a forgery report at Sheetz, where staff had a counterfeit bill used for gas payment by a male suspect.

Sheetz, 10 Washington Square Plaza, 2/29, 6:28 p.m.

During the previous investigation, staff informed Deputy I.E. Baldi of more counterfeit bills used by a female suspect for a gift card purchase.

Sheetz, 15 Wyche Road, 2/29, 8:47 p.m.

Deputy S.A. Edwards responded to another forgery report at Sheetz, where a female suspect exchanged counterfeit bills for money through CashApp.

LARCENY

7-Eleven, 201 Garrisonville Road, 2/29, 1:22 a.m.

Deputy J.J. Holetzky addressed a larceny at 7-Eleven, where a male suspect stole multiple snack items.

Genesis Nursing Home, 11 Dairy Lane, 2/29, 7:50 a.m.

Deputy J.A. Buzzard responded to multiple larcenies at Genesis Nursing Home, involving three vehicle break-ins and theft of two purses. Security footage identified a black male suspect wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and black pants.

— Stafford County Sheriff’s Office report

Prince William County

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer in Manassas

On March 1 at 12:19 AM, law enforcement officers on patrol in the 8300 block of Sudley Road near Manassas (20109) encountered an individual walking in the roadway. Upon approaching the individual, later identified as Isaiah James Allen ROBINSON, officers determined that he was intoxicated and subsequently detained him without further incident.

However, the situation escalated upon arrival at the Adult Detention Center (ADC). While processing Robinson, he actively resisted arrest by striking, kicking, and spitting at the officers. Additional ADC staff and officers were called to the scene to assist, and after a struggle, Robinson was eventually re-secured. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the altercation.

Following an investigation into the incident, Isaiah James Allen ROBINSON, 19, residing at 8348 Harts Mill Rd. in Warrenton, was arrested. He faces charges including 2 counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, 1 count of obstruction of justice, 1 count of possession of alcohol by a minor, and 1 count of public intoxication.

As of now, Robinson’s court date is pending, and information regarding his bond remains unavailable.

— Prince William police report