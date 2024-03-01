Published March 1, 2024 at 7:19AM | Updated March 1, 2024 at 10:50AM

On the Move: Local students recognized for academic excellence

Dean’s List Achievements

The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. Aaliyah Dalhouse of Bristow, who is in the computer engineering program, Riley Wagers of Bristow, who is in the electrical engineering program, Nemesis Velazquez of Dumfries, who is in the new media interactive development program, Rebecca Violett of Gainesville, who is in the ASL-English interpretation program, Claudia Kim of Gainesville, who is in the medical illustration program, Claudia Snyder of Manassas, who is in the computer science program, Seth Vandivere of Manassas, who is in the game design and development program, Sarah Sabal of Stafford, who is in the applied modern language and culture program, Ryan McGee of Stafford, who is in the robotics and manufacturing engineering technology program, Mathew Owusu of Woodbridge, who is in the computer science program and Max Sigrest of Woodbridge, who is in the new media interactive development program.

Ethan Abbott of Stafford has been elected to serve on The University of Alabama 2024 Interfraternity Council. His role is the Director of Community Outreach and Well Being.

Kiyah Pelletier, of Manassas Park, has been named to the University of Saint Joseph Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

Coastal Carolina University recognized more than 500 students during its Fall 2023 commencement ceremonies, held Dec. 15 in the HTC Center. Graduates included: Elizabeth Cole of Stafford and Connor Pugh of Stafford.

Twelve sport management students in Shenandoah University’s School of Business spent a week in Las Vegas on an experiential learning trip planned around Super Bowl LVIII, which took place at Allegiant Stadium, home to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Feb. 11. Among those who participated in the trip were: Skyler Hill of Woodbridge and Aaron Sustrick of Woodbridge.

Kiyah Pelletier of Manassas Park was named to the University of Saint Joseph (USJ) Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester.

Emerson College student Harley Novy from Dumfries, participated in Emerson Stage’s production of A Doll’s House from February 14-17 at the Semel Theater in Boston. Novy is majoring in Design/Technology and is a member of the Class of 2024.

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Maame Aba Afful of Stafford at East Tennessee State University, Emmanuel Okafor of Woodbridge at Nova Southeastern University, Virginia Walker of Stafford at Syracuse University and Jessica Johnson of Bristow at James Madison University.

These achievements highlight local students’ dedication and hard work in pursuing academic excellence. Potomac Local congratulates these high achievers. Send us your local news

If you rely on us for local news and haven’t already, please support us by becoming a member!