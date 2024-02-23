Manassas City Council meeting gallops with opposition to horse carriages; Residents say ‘neigh’

During the Manassas City Council meeting on February 13, 2024, three residents voiced their concerns about the use of horse-drawn carriages in the city, urging for a ban on the practice. The speakers, identified as Asteria, Moshe, and Prius Xena, presented arguments against the continuation of horse-drawn carriage rides, emphasizing both animal welfare and public safety.

“Horse-drawn carriages provide rides to Downtown Manassas visitors each year in December,” noted Asteria, a resident living off Liberia Avenue. “But every year, these rides pose significant risks to both horses and pedestrians. Horses are prey animals, easily spooked by the noise and commotion of city streets. It’s time for the council to prioritize safety and put an end to this dangerous practice.”

Echoing Asteria’s sentiments, Moshe, another concerned resident from College Park, Md., highlighted the frequent accidents involving spooked horses and the potential for serious injuries or fatalities. “We cannot ignore the dangers posed by horse-drawn carriages,” Moshe emphasized. “Cities around the world have recognized these risks and implemented bans. Manassas should follow suit.”

Prius Xena, a resident with ties to Prince William County, shared personal experiences and statistics to underscore the cruelty inherent in the horse carriage industry. “The use of horse-drawn carriages is not only outdated but also unethical,” Prius asserted. “These animals suffer physically and emotionally, and it’s time for us to take a stand against this exploitation.”

Horse-drawn carriages provide rides to Downtown Manassas visitors each year in December.