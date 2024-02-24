Major road work projects for Stafford County and Spotsylvania County

I-95 Northbound and Southbound

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Schedule: Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Details: Expect single lane closures on both I-95 northbound and southbound, followed by double lane closures between mile markers 125-126 for bridge work. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Schedule: Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Details: Prepare for a single lane closure for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing work.

Exit 140 to 143 (Stafford)

Schedule: Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Details: Single lane closure for sign work at mile marker 142.

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Schedule: Monday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Details: Expect a double lane closure for 95 Express Lanes work between mile markers 147 – 146.

Other Notable Projects in Stafford County

– Route 1 Southbound: Utility work between Little Forest Church Road and Woodstock Lane from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

– Route 3 (Kings Highway) Flyover Ramp Closure: Nightly closure for maintenance work, with passenger vehicles detoured to continue eastbound on Route 3.

– Route 17 Northbound and Southbound: Alternating single lane closures between Short Street and Sanford Drive for construction activities.

Spotsylvania County’s Road Work Highlights

– Route 1 Southbound: Nightly single lane closure between the I-95 southbound off-ramp and Southpoint Parkway for construction.

– Route 2/17 (Tidewater Trail): Single lane closure near Old Farm Road for permit work from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

– Route 17 (Mills Drive) at I-95: Traffic shift and temporary traffic pattern starting Wednesday, Feb. 28, to accommodate construction activities.

These projects, facilitated by the Virginia Department of Transportation, aim to enhance safety and improve infrastructure within the region. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and exercise caution while navigating through work zones.