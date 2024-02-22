Stafford County Administrator Randall Vosburg announces resignation

Stafford County Administrator Randall Vosburg has signaled his intent to resign. Vosburg is the top government official in the county, overseeing the operation of county government services.

Vosburg held the job for 20 months. He did not provide a reason for his departure.

“During my time here, I have witnessed the dedication, passion, and resilience that defines Stafford. Together, we have overcome challenges, celebrated successes, and forged meaningful connections that I will always cherish,” Vossburg stated in his resignation letter.

There is no effective date for his resignation. The Board of Supervisors has yet to accept his resignation, said county spokesman Andrew Spence.

The Board may decide to go into closed session to discuss the matter during its 4 p.m. meeting tonight, at the Courthouse Community Center, 29 Stafford Avenue, Stafford.

Before coming to Stafford, Vosburg had served as County Administrator of Highlands County, Florida, since his appointment in 2017. Before that, he had served as Assistant County Administrator for Highlands County when he was hired for the position in 2013. Vosburg’s experience includes serving in the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Vosburg replaced Fred Presley, who vacated the role in April 2022.

The news comes as Vosburg presented his proposed FY2025 budget to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. For the first time, the county proposes spending more than $1 billion on county services.

The news comes as biannual commercial and personal Real Estate property assessments out this week show an eye-popping 24% 23% for commercial properties and a 13% increase for homes, on on average, respectively, leaving residents to wonder just how much more money they’ll pay in property taxes starting July 1, 2024.

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