Vosburg named Stafford County Administrator

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors has announced the appointment of Randal E. Vosburg to the position of County Administrator.

Vosburg has been serving as County Administrator of Highlands County, Florida, since his appointment in 2017. Before that, he had served as Assistant County Administrator for Highlands County when he was hired for the position in 2013. Vosburg’s experience includes serving in the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Vosburg has a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of South Florida and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and History from Florida Southern College.

“I am grateful to have this opportunity to be of service to Stafford County as its Administrator,” stated Vosburg. “I am passionate about public service and making Stafford County a premier place to live and work. More importantly, I am excited about working with the Board of Supervisors and staff to fulfill the County’s Vision and meet the community’s needs.”

Vosburg’s appointment comes after a nationwide search to fill the position. His duties will include overseeing all county departments and being responsible for the county government’s day-to-day management.

“Hiring a County Administrator is one of the most important duties the Board has to ensure that government services and strategic direction for the community continue to head in the right direction,” stated Crystal Vanuch, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “Randy holds a diverse repertoire of education, experience, and accomplishments that aligned impeccably with the Board’s vision. The Board looks forward to working with Randy on vital County and community initiatives to improve the organization and its services.”

He will take over as County Administrator replacing interim County Administrator Mike Smith on July 5, 2022. Smith took over the position from former county administrator Fred Presley who vacated the role in April 2022.