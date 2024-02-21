Stafford County presents $1 Billion Budget for FY 2025; Anticipates growth and investments; Homeowners see 23% hike in property assessments

Stafford County Administrator Randall Vosburg presented the fiscal year 2025 budget to the Board of Supervisors, highlighting the county’s achievements, population growth, and budget drivers.

The total budget amount for fiscal year 2025 reached a significant milestone, surpassing one billion dollars, marking a substantial investment in the community’s needs and priorities. Vosburg outlined key areas driving the budget, including the county’s robust population growth, which has made Stafford the third fastest-growing jurisdiction in Virginia. With a population exceeding 165,100 and a median household income of approximately $128,000, Stafford County continues to experience economic prosperity and expansion.

“We’re number 19 in the nation on median household income. We are the number three fastest growing county in Virginia,” said Vosburg.

High median incomes, low housing inventory, and increased home prices were identified as significant factors influencing budget decisions. The county anticipates continued growth in property values, with projections reaching $27.4 billion, driven in part by investments in infrastructure and development projects.

County residents received their bi-annual home reassessments in the mail this week and saw an eye-popping increase of as much as 23% compared to two years ago.

Randall Vosburg’s $1 billion budget increased by 6% over last year, and his presentation highlighted several key areas that saw significant increases in the budget for the fiscal year. Education funding received a notable boost with a $19.6 million increase, indicating a commitment to supporting educational initiatives and programs.

Additionally, general government support saw a substantial rise of $9.3 million, reflecting investments in essential services and infrastructure. Public safety also received increased funding, totaling $7.2 million, emphasizing the county’s dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.

Moreover, transportation saw a notable increase of $2.8 million, indicating efforts to improve infrastructure and enhance mobility within the community. These budgetary allocations underscored the county’s priorities and strategic objectives, aiming to address pressing needs while fostering growth and development.

Efforts to maintain fiscal responsibility included identifying areas for cost savings, resulting in approximately $1.7 million in reductions. Strategic investments aligned with the county’s comprehensive plan and strategic initiatives, focusing on core services and essential infrastructure projects.

Vosburg underscored the importance of balance in the budgeting process, emphasizing the need to address community priorities while considering affordability for residents. With a commitment to transparency, the budget information will be made accessible through the OpenGov platform, allowing residents to engage with the budgetary process and provide feedback.

The presentation concluded with acknowledgment and appreciation for the collaborative efforts of county staff, constitutional partners, and the Board of Supervisors in developing the proposed budget. As the budget review process unfolds, opportunities for public input and engagement will be provided to ensure the budget reflects the needs and aspirations of the Stafford County community.

The Board of Supervisors will take Vosburg’s budget and deliberate over it during the rest of February and March. The Board will approve its version of the budget in April.

Rock Hill District Supervisor Crystal Vanuch highlighted the 23% increase in home values. “This is great news for the value of your homes but bad news for your pocketbooks if the board doesn’t lower the current rate,” said Vanuch.

Vanuch emphasized the implications for taxpayers, explaining, “The most recent residential property rate is 94.5 cents, including the fire levy. As we move through the budget process, if the board does not lower the rate to 84 cents, then that means that you will see an increase to your property tax bill (on average) of 13 percent.” Urging community engagement, she emphasized the upcoming vote on March 5 to advertise a property tax rate: “Remember last year when some of my colleagues voted to advertise a 40 percent increase? Please don’t wait until after March 5 to tell us what you think.”

Last year, Republicans Vanuch, Meg Bohmke, and Darrell English thwarted an attempt by Democrats on the Board to increase homeowners’ Real Estate property tax bills by nearly 40%, the most significant proposed increase in Virginia history.