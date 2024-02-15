Manassas Ballet Theatre marks 40 years

Manassas Ballet Theatre celebrated a significant milestone on February 9, 2024, marking its 40th anniversary season. Established in 1983 by Leslie Gearhart, the academy saw a transition in ownership in 1999 when Amy Wolfe took the reins.

Under Wolfe’s leadership, a pivotal moment it occurred in 2007 when she donated the academy to the non-profit Manassas Performing Arts, Inc. This decision not only altered the institution’s name from Manassas School of Ballet to the widely recognized Manassas Ballet Theatre but also underscored its commitment to fostering artistic endeavors in the community.

The commemorative event, held at the academy’s location on 9004 Mathis Avenue in Manassas, featured a ceremonial ribbon cutting and a celebratory cake. Attendees had the opportunity to explore the facility and witness dancers rehearsing for their upcoming performance of Carmina Burana.

The festivities, organized in collaboration with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, drew a diverse crowd, including local officials, chamber members, staff, and talented dancers. Among the esteemed guests were Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger, Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega, and Manassas School Board member Christina Brooks, who supported the academy.

Upcoming Manassas Ballet Theatre calendar events include the Wine & Cheese Behind the Scenes gathering and the 20th Annual Ballet Ball. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the theater’s website for further details and updates.

The theatre sits at 9004 Mathis Avenue in Manassas.

Amelia Breeden is a student intern from Osbourn High School. Apply to be an intern.

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