Now hiring freelance reporters. Join our team and cover your community

We’re hiring freelance reporters to write about local news in our communities.

Our reporters choose the assignments they want to cover.

Reporters are paid $50 to $75 per story. Each story is about 350 words. Reporters are paid monthly via e-check, so you never wait for the “check in the mail.”

Most work is remote, using online tools such as email and video to cover meetings and report on what local leaders say and the votes they take. However, there are a few in-person assignments for those who like to be on the scene.

During remote work, reporters may also call businesses to learn about new shops and restaurants coming to the area.

Reporters can access news-writing training resources and our Assignment Sheet to view available assignments, dues dates, pay rates, and other important information. Once there, reporters may claim assignments they’re interested in writing.

All regularly contributing reporters also get a complimentary Potomac Local News membership for full access to content on our website.

This is an excellent opportunity for work-based learning students, college students, retirees, or anyone curious about their community.

Interested? Complete our quick application.

Thank you.