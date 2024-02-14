Man charged with firearm possession after 911 call in Manassas

Manassas City Police responded to a 911 hang-up call on February 9, 2024, about 7:50 p.m. in the 8600 block of Bruton Parish Court.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a group of individuals who attempted to flee the area. One individual was observed discarding a firearm under a nearby vehicle, leading to their immediate detention by law enforcement, police said.

The detained individual, identified as 28-year-old William Bradley Runion, was found to be a convicted felon during the subsequent investigation, police said. A search conducted following his arrest revealed Runion to be in possession of a suspected schedule I/II controlled substance. He was promptly taken into custody and transported to the Prince William County Adult Detention Center, where he remains held without bond, police said.

Runion faces multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, reckless handling of a firearm, and carrying a firearm in possession of schedule I/II substances, police said.

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