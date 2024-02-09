Metz future debated, New name for Kenmore, Great weekend deals

Happy Friday. I hope you get outside and enjoy the day.

Clouds increase, and showers are possible later this weekend. Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather forecast because, no matter the weather, sometimes you just need a Damn Beer.

Topping the news on Potomac Local right now, following a contentious meeting of the Manassas City School Board on Jan. 23, 2024, discussions about the future of Grace E. Metz Middle School have intensified, spurred by concerns raised during a status report by Principal Gary Morris, with Board members highlighting challenges in maintaining a consistent school culture and addressing fluctuating Standard of Learning (SOL) scores… Caitlyn Meiser reports.

Big changes are on the way for the Kenmore Inn, one of the most historic properties in our region. We’ve got the exclusive report!

For Local’s Only… Learn about the first dish served at the new Bob & Edith’s Diner in Manassas, and learn about future expansion plans for the locally-owned eatery that is starting to expand in our area.

Also for Locals Only: Stafford Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor addressed the pressing need for additional teachers as student enrollment in the school division continues to climb… Sarah Romero reports.

Your local news round-up:

Potomac District Supervisor announces her bid for Congress, aiming to represent the region in the nation’s capital. [Source: Prince William Times]

Get creative with democracy: Prince William County offers residents a chance to design the next “I Voted” sticker. [Source: InsideNOVA]

“A Streetcar Named Desire” rolls into downtown Fredericksburg, bringing Tennessee Williams’ iconic drama to local theater enthusiasts. [Source: Fredericksburg.com]

Stafford County announces new measures to enhance community safety and well-being. [Source: Stafford County Government]

PWSPCA urges pet owners to stay vigilant as reports of missing pets surge in the area. [Source: PWSPCA Twitter]

Fredericksburg residents are encouraged to participate in community cleanup events to maintain the city’s charm and cleanliness. [Source: Fredericksburg City Government]

Local Spotlight member news:

Dixie Bones BBQ: Get ready for the big game with Dixie Bones BBQ Super Bowl specials!

Join us this Saturday and Sunday to score some touchdown-worthy deals:

Half Rack Ribs (6 bones) – $17.95

1 lb. smoked wings (12 – 14 wings) – $10.95

1 Qt. Chili – $14.95

Don’t miss the flavor-packed goodness as you cheer on your favorite team! Swing by Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge and make your Super Bowl celebration a delicious one!

Get ready for the big game with Dixie Bones BBQ Super Bowl specials! Join us this Saturday and Sunday to score some touchdown-worthy deals: Half Rack Ribs (6 bones) – $17.95 1 lb. smoked wings (12 – 14 wings) – $10.95 1 Qt. Chili – $14.95 Don’t miss the flavor-packed goodness as you cheer on your favorite team! Swing by Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge and make your Super Bowl celebration a delicious one! Water’s End Brewery: Beer Club Appreciation Week Day #6 – Bring your W.E. tankard to drink your favorite brew out of! Don’t have a W.E. tankard? Purchase one for 50% off!

Tonight, 2/9, the Lake Ridge Taproom has a food pop-up with Pauleen’s Catering from 5-9 PM or until sold out and like music with Michael Stoutenger from 6-9 PM

If you rely on us for local news and haven’t already, please support us by becoming a member!

Join our Locals Only Membership Today! In a world filled with everyday heroes and extraordinary tales, Potomac Local is your trusted source for news and stories that matter in our community.

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Thanks for reading. Have a great weekend!