Clouds increase, showers possible | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

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The National Weather Service’s forecast indicates that high pressure will move offshore, resulting in increased cloud cover and warmer temperatures. A weak cold front will approach from the west on Saturday, bringing on and off shower chances along with increased cloud coverage.

Additional precipitation chances are expected on Monday and Tuesday, with the arrival of a wave of low pressure, followed by high pressure returning by the middle of next week. Today, we will see scattered sprinkles and isolated showers before noon, with gradual clearing and a high near 61.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45. Saturday will bring a chance of rain, mainly between 7 am and 1 pm, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 63.

Saturday night, there’s a chance of rain after 1 am with a low of around 47. Sunday is likely to see rain, mainly before 1 pm, with cloudy skies and a high near 53.