Debate ignites over future of Metz Middle School: Community divided on solutions for academic improvement

Following the Jan. 23, 2024, meeting of the Manassas City School Board, community members, parents, and Board members have engaged in a heated discussion about the future of Grace E. Metz Middle School.

The status report given by second-year Principal Gary Morris at the meeting sparked calls to action to improve Standard of Learning scores and the overall school culture.

School Board member Sara Brescia said the unique nature of Metz – having a 50% turnover rate each school year because the school houses only children in 7th and 8th grades – makes building a consistent, positive culture challenging.

“I think it creates a challenge, getting to know your whole new batch of kids,” Brescia said. “Our division has worked on – and I think has made a lot of improvements – in smoothing out that transition from school to school. … But it does make it somewhat challenging to have to get to know 50% of your school.”

She said this also impacts the SOL scores, which may explain why it may fluctuate greatly from year to year.

“If you have a group of seventh graders [coming] in, and it turns out they are very strong in reading, well, all of Metz is going to improve very quickly,” Brescia said. “But in two years, when they’re in ninth grade, and who knows, maybe the previous fifth graders were not as strong, … the numbers can be very sensitive in that way.”

Brescia said she is ultimately optimistic about the progress Metz can make under Morris’ tenure. Board member Robyn Williams echoed this.

“I am committed to a reflective and constructive assessment of the ways in which we can foster greater academic success at Metz,” Williams said in an email. “I recognize that the school’s challenges are multifaceted as this age group begins to shape into young adults. It is imperative to nurture high expectations at this juncture in our young students’ academic journey.”

In an online discussion regarding the initial Board meeting where Metz was discussed, several commenters brought attention to the large population of English for Speakers of Other Languages students, particularly how these students may be harming SOL scores and English-speaking students. Some called for the removal of these students into different programs altogether. Across the city, there are over 2,000 ESOL students from more than 27 languages, according to the MCPS website.

But, removing ESOL students is illegal. Based on the Equal Educational Opportunities Act of 1974 – an amendment to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 –entitles children enrolled in public schools to have equal educational opportunities regardless of race, color, sex or national origin, which includes language minority students.

“It’s never been considered because it’s not legal [and] it’s not possible,” Brescia said.

According to research studies and Brescia’s personal experience, immersion is the best way to learn a new language.

“The advice is not to sit in the classroom as long as possible, getting drilled in grammar and vocabulary,” Brescia said. “It’s also not a good idea if your goal is to get kids to learn a second language.”

And, in a Feb. 4, 2024, letter to the editor, Williams and Brescia point to other schools in MCPS with large ESOL populations that are succeeding, namely Round Elementary.

“Round meets and even exceeds the state average SOL scores in every academic category,” the letter reads.

The School Board will continue to hear from Metz as the school year progresses and keep track of the school’s SOL scores as they become available. The next meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at 6 p.m., at Jennie Dean Elementary School, 9601 Prince William Street, in Manassas.

Caitlyn Meisner is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News.

If you rely on us for local news and haven’t already, please support us by becoming a member!