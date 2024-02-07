Originals Stafford schools superintendent urges action on teacher shortage amidst soaring enrollment By Sarah Romero Published February 7, 2024 at 3:00PM | Updated February 11, 2024 at 8:56AM Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor addresses business owners at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Stafford County, Virginia. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Sarah Romero View all posts #Locals Only #Stafford County Public Schools