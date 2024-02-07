Fredericksburg prepares for annual ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ fundraiser to support homeless

Despite being far from the Arctic Circle, Fredericksburg is quickly gaining national attention for its “coldest night of the year.”

Area churches and local supporters will gather on Feb. 24, 2024, for its annual fundraiser, “Coldest Night of the Year,” a family-friendly walk to benefit Micah ministries. Micah is a coalition of area churches dedicated to helping Fredericksburg city residents with unmet needs.

According to its website, city congregations have supported the homeless since the 1980s. They banded together in 2005 to establish a permanent location and organization to continue serving the community. Micah and its partnering churches address the community’s needs by offering a hospitality center, meals, job assistance, cold weather shelters, and housing options to residents in need.

The organization finds many opportunities each year where a need or a new way to offer support is identified. Meghan Cotter, Executive Servant Leader, noted, “Opportunity and vision take resources, and [Coldest Night of the Year] is a key source of funds for us to be responsive to critical needs,”

Cotter found the organization’s purpose aligned well with Micah’s mission of caring for the whole person: “[CNOY] came at a time in Micah’s life when we were looking for a core fundraiser to support our work. Given the nature of what we do, a black tie dinner, golf tournament, or traditional fundraiser isn’t very complimentary. A walk that both brings awareness and raises funds for those who sleep outside was perfect for us.”

CNOY’s website explains that it was launched in Canada in 2011 and began as a way to expand the fundraising power of charity walks. Two locations partnered, raising $111,800 with 440 participants. In 2023, 182 locations with 37,580 participants raised over $13 million.

CNOY expanded to the U.S. in 2022. Last year, 21 locations participated and raised over $675,000. CNOY provides a fundraising structure and marketing materials; participating charities receive a percentage of the donations and sponsorships generated.

In 2023, its first year participating, Fredericksburg had the top two fundraising teams in the U.S. They raised over $160,000 with 60 teams. Jill Clare, executive administrative and CNOY “Czar,” noted in an email that Fredericksburg was the most successful first-year CNOY region ever and shattered records nationally for both dollars raised and the number of participants. The leading fundraiser in Fredericksburg and the nation was a nine-year-old, Jane Murray, who raised just over $10,000.

Jane, now 10, is again leading the scoreboard for individual fundraisers. With over $6,000 in donations, her goal is $10,000. The Murray family, Clay, Jillian, and Jane, are active in Micah’s outreach. They lead efforts for monthly dinners and regular meal packing for Micah.

They were also active in delivering meals to neighbors throughout the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview, Clay shared his gratitude to friends and family who see the family’s ongoing volunteer activities and show their support through the fundraiser.

He noted Jane enjoys a slight sense of competition while knowing the funds will benefit neighbors. Jillian mentioned the fundraiser has helped them reconnect with friends and family, allowing them to share the impact of Micah and their personal experiences volunteering. Clay noted his experiences with Micah have “completely changed my definition of the term homeless. Being homeless is not lack of housing, but loss of relationships.” It reminds him of how vital having supportive friends and family is, and his family aims to be that support for those who may not have it.

He added, “That’s what loving your neighbor is all about.”

So far this year, 68 teams have registered: Fredericksburg United Methodist’s church team is leading, with over $13,500 donated. The six sponsors are all local Fredericksburg businesses: WBQB-Radio (B101.5), Pathway Realty, Inc., Italian Station, M&M Auto Parts, Atlantic Union Bank, and FXBG Technology.

Micah’s overall goal is $150,000, with over $65,000 raised so far. Clare said Fredericksburg is again leading the nation in donations, and the campaign’s success shows that “our Fredericksburg region truly cares about being a community where no one has to sleep outside.”

Funds raised by this campaign have allowed Micah to move forward with several projects. In 2023, a 14-room hotel opened in Fredericksburg to transition neighbors from the street into housing. A separate women’s shelter expanded the cold weather shelter’s capacity. A larger project, the Jeremiah Community, will create a supportive community to provide shelter, companionship, and development for the unhoused.

Registration will begin at 4 p.m. on February 24 at Riverfront Park, 701 Sophia Street. Attendees can choose to walk 2K or 5K, with routes in downtown.

Kelly Sienkowski is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News.

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