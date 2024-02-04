Manassas City School Board Members call for grading policy reevaluation to boost Metz Middle School performance

Dear Editor,

We write to you as individual members of the Manassas City School Board regarding the recent article “Metz Middle scores decline…” and the significant online discussion that ensued.

As Board members and parents alike, we share the community’s concern and frustration regarding the disappointing SOL results at Metz Middle School.

The related online conversation about Metz has highlighted the number of English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) within our student body. Schools with a high share of English language learners obviously face challenges. That’s the reality.

However, we reject the notion that a high share of ESOL students inevitably condemns Metz to its current level of performance. To move forward, we must thoughtfully and accurately identify the problems facing our middle school, and we firmly believe that our students can achieve at a higher level.

We know this is possible by comparing Metz to other school systems with similar demographics. Neighboring Manassas Park Middle School, for example, had an 8th-grade math SOL exam pass rate over twice ours: 62% at Manassas Park Middle versus 29% at Metz.

We can also look within our own school system for evidence of our students’ potential:

Round Elementary, a Manassas City elementary school, is a majority ESOL school. And yet, Round meets and even exceeds the state average SOL scores in every academic category. It currently has a 7 out of 10 rating on GreatSchools.org.

More generally, our elementary schools succeed at getting our youngest students to acquire English literacy skills. As shown by the state’s spring PALS assessment, which tracks early literacy in grades K through 2, MCPS is within a few points of the state average. This is despite having a much higher share of ESOL students.

While the pass rate for 7th-grade math at Metz was only 30%, in contrast, at Mayfield Intermediate- with students just one year younger- the pass rate for 6th-grade math was a much higher 67% (six points above the state average). Both schools have a similar share of ESOL students.

Metz Middle School’s current level of SOL performance is, therefore, not destiny, and we are committed to a reflective and constructive assessment of ways we can foster greater academic success.

While the reasons for troubles at Metz are complex and long in the making, it is our belief that the Manassas City School Board can do more to nurture high academic standards and spur student achievement. With this in mind, we must revisit the School Board’s currently adopted grading policy.

The School Board’s grading policy requires of Metz that:

All assignments receive no less than 50% credit, even if never attempted or completed;

All assignments are required to receive full credit up to the last day of the grading period, preventing teachers from enforcing deadlines; and

All tests and quizzes are guaranteed an automatic retake for full credit.

We acknowledge that there are plausible arguments for implementing any of these items individually. However, MCPS is the only public school system in the region that does all of these things together, and we believe they holistically lower student performance.

It is not surprising to us that, with rules like these, many middle schoolers–who are becoming teenagers and discovering their independence–conclude that they do not need to put forth much effort or even show up to class. This policy communicates to students that it is OK not to attempt all of their assignments since they can never get less than 50% credit, that procrastination is harmless since all assignments can be submitted at any point in the grading period, and that it is OK not to study for the first time taking a test since there is always a retake.

As every parent knows, children meet the level of expectations set for them. It is essential to foster an environment where every student is encouraged to fully apply themselves. This grading policy does the opposite of that, helping drive a student culture of low expectations.

We attempted to start the process of reforming the grading policy this past summer. However, the majority of the Board chose to leave the policy unchanged. Reflecting on the recent Metz test scores, this is now an opportune time to reconsider.

Metz Middle School faces challenges. While there is no singular solution, the path to improvement is paved with high expectations, consistent effort, and positive study habits. We steadfastly believe in our students’ ability to achieve excellence. While demographics provide context, they do not define outcomes.

Our kids and our community deserve a better-performing Metz.

Sara Brescia and Robyn Williams

Manassas City School Board Members

If you rely on us for local news and haven’t already, please support us by becoming a member!