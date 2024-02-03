North Carolina woman found shot-to-death inside car

Update October 28, 2024 from Prince William police:

Murder Investigation *ARREST | SUSPECT WANTED – During the ongoing investigation into the murder of a 23-year-old woman killed in a shooting that occurred in the area of Bronson Ct. and Brickwood Dr. in Woodbridge (22193) on February 2, detectives have arrested one man and obtained an arrest warrant for another man involved in the encounter. The victim was found fatally shot while inside her vehicle when officers arrived on the scene around 2:07AM. The investigation revealed a murder-for-hire was arranged to kill the victim. Detectives further learned the suspect currently in custody, identified as Drew Courtney BUCHANAN, carried out the act in murdering the victim. On October 15, BUCHANAN, was located in the Manassas area and arrested without incident. An additional suspect, identified as Denzel Scott WADE, was determined to have been present with BUCHANAN at the time of shooting and is currently being sought by police on an active arrest warrant. Additional charges against other involved parties are pending in this investigation. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted suspect or who can otherwise aid in the investigation is asked to contact the police. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues. Arrested in October 15: Drew Courtney BUCHANAN, 27, of 15701 Tassleford Ln, #303, in Woodbridge Charged with 2nd degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond Wanted: Denzel Scott WADE, 30, of the 2900 block of Penbury Ct in Woodbridge Described as a black male, 5’11”, 170lbs with black hair and brown eyes Wanted for conspiracy to commit a felony Identified: The deceased was identified as Egypt Zapporah CARTER, 23, of Burlington, NC Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Original post — In the early hours of February 2, 2024, the Prince William police responded to a shooting in the vicinity of Bronson Court and Brickwood Drive in Dale City.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Egypt Zapporah Carter from Burlington, N.C., was found inside her vehicle with fatal gunshot wounds less than a mile from Fannie W. Fitzgerald Elementary School.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the incident occurred at approximately 2:07 a.m.

Emergency services pronounced Carter dead at the scene. Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are urging anyone with information to come forward by contacting the police at 703-792-6500 or submitting tips online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

An unharmed small mixed-breed dog was discovered inside the vehicle and was turned over to Animal Control Officers.

This event marks the fourth shooting death in Prince William County in 2024, with previous incidents occurring in Woodbridge and Triangle areas.

Akeem Rashaud Williams, 27, was fatally shot while walking down Route 1 on January 16. On January 15, the bodies of Brittnee Yvonne Posey, 30, and Nicholas Allen Smith Withrow, 42, were discovered in their Triangle home in an apparent murder-suicide.

Desire Alexandria Buggs, 24, succumbed to gunshot wounds at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center on January 6. Police have made in the January cases.

The start of 2024 follows a violent 2023, during which Prince William County reported 22 homicides, exceeding the previous year by three. This matched the 2016 record of 22 murders, a 10-year high at that time.