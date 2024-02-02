Woodbridge civic assoc. to discuss Featherstone shopping center redevelopment, trails

The Woodbridge Potomac Civic Association (WPCCA) will convene its monthly meeting on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at the Potomac Science Center at 650 Mason Ferry Avenue in Woodbridge. The meeting will feature discussions on the proposed partial redevelopment of the Featherstone shopping center and updates on trail development within Prince William County.

Featherstone shopping center redevelopment

Joe Jacobs, Vice President at Elm Street Communities, will take the floor to present plans for partially redeveloping the Featherstone shopping center. The ambitious project includes adding a new coffee shop, housing units, and revitalizing part of the vacant commercial space adjacent to Gabe’s clothing store.

In 2015, developers unveiled Featherstone Station, introducing 118 new three-level townhomes with garages. Situated across from Featherstone Square, these townhomes represent some of the newest construction in the area in over 50 years. The Featherstone Square shopping center, once home to Dart Drug, Safeway, and Kilroy’s restaurant, has witnessed several transformations over the years. While various tenants have come and gone, the McDonald’s restaurant in the parking lot remains a steadfast presence.

Trail development and park enhancements

In addition to the redevelopment plans, the WPCCA meeting will feature Janet Bartnik, Deputy Director at the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation, & Tourism. Bartnik will provide insights into trail development and unveil new activities and features planned for the county’s parks and trails.

Prince William County boasts three major “greenway” trail corridors, with the Neabsco and Occoquan greenways closest to Woodbridge. The Neabsco Creek Greenway, spanning 10 miles along the Neabsco Creek stream valley, aims to connect park sites, schools, and recreation centers. Currently, 2.5 miles of the trail are complete, linking Waterworks Water Park, Andrew Leitch Park, and the VEPCO ball fields.

The Occoquan Greenway, designed to link the County Government Complex to the Town of Occoquan, offers trail users a mix of paved and natural surface trails. Segments One, Two, Three, and Four are in various stages of development, with some segments fully open and others partially accessible.

On a national scale, Woodbridge boasts a segment of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail (PHNST). Meandering through Woodbridge in segments, the trail runs through Featherstone Shores, Belmont Bay, Rippon Landing, and the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk over the Metz Wetlands, part of the national scenic trail.

The PHNST is akin to other well-known national trails, like the Appalachian and Pacific Crest trails in the east and west.

The WPCCA meeting will commence at 7 p.m. in the atrium. Parking is available in the adjacent lot or parking garage. Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to attend and engage in discussions about the exciting developments shaping the Woodbridge community.

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