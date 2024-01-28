Katora Coffee, proposed Sheetz demolition in our Sunday ICYMI

Good morning, members and supporters of local journalism. Sunday is a day to catch up on what you missed and get a jump on the week ahead. So let’s dive in.

Our forecast sponsored by Water’s End Brewery: Today, rain and wind today, high 49.

Huntley hangout (Sunday read): Katora Coffee Shop in Fredericksburg is not just a cozy spot for coffee and pastries; it also serves as a hub for local artists and musicians, including Michael Huntley, winner of Season 24 on NBC’s “The Voice.” As the English say, come and grab a cuppa.

275th birthday: Dumfries will commemorate its 275th anniversary with a three-day celebration featuring events such as an opening gala at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Charter Day activities at various parks with historical reenactments and contemporary performances, and a Mother’s Day jazz festival, all emphasizing the town’s rich history. How you can participate.

Parkway transformation: The ongoing transformation of the Prince William Parkway, particularly the interchange between Brentsville Road and Interstate 66, involves an innovative design including a Continuous Green T-type intersection, grade separation of roadways, and the construction of overpass bridge structures. Here’s what you need to know.

Bike paths: As Fredericksburg expands, a new trail segment near Watts Reservoir, developed by the cycling advocates group FredTrails, enhances bicycling infrastructure, fostering community growth and engagement, with plans for more trails and a skills section pending funding, while initiatives like “Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day” aim to involve the younger generation in the city’s biking movement.

Local’s Only: Join our Locals Only Membership (only $108 for the whole year) for 100% access to everything we post. Support local journalism and help us pay our reporters who cover the heroes in our community.

Your events and announcements: Sharing what’s important to you with our members has always been important to me. That’s why, since I started publishing Potomac Local in 2010, I’ve always had a place for you to post Events (free) and Community Announcements.

7th District Congress race: We’ve had some exclusive endorsement news for candidates looking to win the seat now held by Abigail Spanberger.

Sold out: I’m happy they’re sold out for the “Souper Bowl” in Manassas this coming Friday. We told you about the event last week.

The Week Ahead

Sheetz demolition? Have we reached an inflation point in our community when Sheetz wants to tear itself down and rebuild itself? After reading this one from Dale City and the upcoming Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, I’ll let you decide.

They actually posted this: I’ve been covering public bodies in our region for a while now, and I’ve never seen something as vague on a meeting agenda as “facilitators will guide the Board through a variety of discussions and exercises.”

That’s what the Prince William County Executive posted for the Board of County Supervisors upcoming retreat tomorrow (Monday) and Tuesday at Old Hickory Golf Club in Woodbridge (open to the public).

It’s the same meeting where we told you supervisors would consider Victor Angry’s proposal to curb citizen comment time.

Fxbg regional summit: After its members visited Lexington, Kentucky, in October 2023, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce will follow up with a Regional Summit on Tuesday January 30, aimed at fostering regional collaboration among leaders in business and politics to discuss economic strengthening, infrastructure improvement, and enhancing the overall quality of life in the Fredericksburg region, with Ted Abernathy of Economic Leadership facilitating the conversation.

Thanks for reading, and have a great week.