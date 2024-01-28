Windy today, drying out tomorrow | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Sometimes all you need is a Damn Beer. Take 96oz of this crisp, Golden Ale brewed fresh by Water’s End Brewery to-go with you in a 6-Pounder for just $14.99!

The National Weather Service forecasts a brief period of gusty east to northeast winds this morning into early afternoon along/east of I-95, with gusts up to 20-25 mph. Temperatures today will remain in the 40s, reaching 50 degrees in some spots in central Virginia and far southern Maryland.

Dry conditions return after sunrise on Monday, with gusty northwest winds developing, peaking at 25-35 mph. Monday’s highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 40s, dropping to the 20s Monday night.

Rain is likely today (Sunday, January 28, 2024) and tonight, with a chance of precipitation around 90% today and 60% tonight.

Monday will be partly sunny and breezy, with a high near 47, and Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday is forecasted to be mostly sunny, with a high near 45 and light and variable winds.