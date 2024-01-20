Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent unveils FY25 budget proposal

Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas W. Taylor presented the school district’s Fiscal Year 2025 operating budget during the school board’s first meeting in 2024, Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The proposed budget, totaling $453.4 million for the 2024-2025 school year, aims to prioritize student success, address growth, and emphasize the need for increased investment in education.

Taylor highlighted the adverse effects of postponed projects and declining funding on student performance. Comparing the situation to 2012, when the school system was adequately funded, Stafford Schools ranked 15th in Virginia for student performance.

However, with a steady decrease in funding, the performance has declined to 68th place. Dr. Taylor stressed the need for a more significant investment to provide a high-quality education system.

Despite the county’s rapid population growth, the percentage of the school system’s funding from Stafford County has consistently decreased over the last decade, said Taylor. From 45% in 2011, it fell to 37.87% in 2024.

The proposed FY25 funding request calls for $157 million from Stafford County, a $15 million increase. The Superintendent’s recommended budget includes key initiatives:

Phase 3 of a 5-phase investment in licensed staff with a minimum 3% increase and an average increase of 5.2%.

No less than a 3% increase for non-licensed staff salaries.

Implementing staffing standards for educators and support staff differentiated at the school level based on student needs.

Implementing staffing standards for educators and support staff differentiated at the school level based on student needs. Differentiated financial resources to schools based on the need to ensure meaningful post-secondary outcomes for every student.

Taylor emphasized the importance of compensating teachers and staff properly to retain high-quality professionals committed to preparing students for life after high school.

In addition to the balanced budget presented, Taylor said there are $62.9 million in unfunded requests, covering compensation for service staff, staffing, class size, professional learning, building enhancements, enrichment programming, stipends, wellness initiatives, software, and community engagement. To gather community feedback, the Stafford County School Board and Dr. Taylor will host four Budget Town Hall meetings, culminating in a public hearing on February 6, 2024, at 7 p.m. in the School Board Chambers.

The Superintendent’s Proposed FY25 Operating Budget, which would take effect July 1, 2024, aligns with the School Board’s Budget Priorities, focusing on attracting and retaining high-quality staff, improving performance, providing a safe and welcoming environment, and differentiated funding for schools based on population.

The proposed budget release kicks off a series of events leading to the School Board’s finalization on February 13, 2024. The Board of Supervisors’ discussions on the Capital Improvement Plan and the County Administrator’s presentation of the Real Estate tax rate are scheduled for January 23 and February 20, 2024, respectively.

Supervisors deliberated over the 2024 budget in April of last year. Despite multiple attempts, votes to reconsider, and a 12-hour session, Stafford County adopted a budget that averted a nearly 40% tax increase on homeowners’ property tax bills, which would have been needed to fully fund the school board’s budget.

The adopted tax rate of 93 cents per $100 assessed home value represents an 11% increase, preventing what could have been the most significant single-year tax hike in Virginia history.

Outside the budget, it’s been a big week for Taylor after he unveiled his first rap video — a parody of Eminem’s “Lose It” when announcing the school division’s first snow-related closure for the year. The video went viral on social media and is the most viewed story on our site so far this year.