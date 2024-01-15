Features

‘We out:’ Stafford schools superintendent raps school closure announcement

By Uriah Kiser

A rap video featuring Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor racked up over 1,600 YouTube views within its first 30 minutes.

The music video is a riff on Eminem’s 2002 “Lose Yourself,” in which Taylor is rapping about canceling schools and urging children to enjoy their day off because snow days only happen “once in a while.”

The video ends with Taylor saying, “Snow day, Stafford schools, we out.”

More than 30,000 Stafford County Public School students will enjoy a snow day tomorrow, Jan. 16, 2024, after an inch of snow fell on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. More than three inches of snow was forecast to fall by 4 a.m. January 16.

Schools were closed today for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

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