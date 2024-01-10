Covering the flood in Fredericksburg

Hey everyone, here is a quick update on some things we’re working on at potomaclocalnews.com.

We start with breaking news, as Stafford County has just issued a boil water advisory for residents in the northern part of the county.

Meanwhile, Mike Salmon is in Fredericksburg at this hour, photographing the flooding downtown.

Salmon says the water has not affected any homes or businesses but notes, “Everyone and their grandmother are out here taking photos of the flood.”

A city official tells us the water is now 18 feet deep, five feet above flood stage, and rising. High tide is about 5 p.m. today. City Dock remains inaccessible.

We’ll post Salmon’s story on the site this afternoon.

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Meanwhile, we’re still taking submissions from small businesses for our Small Business Saturday updates that post on — you guessed it — Saturdays.

It’s free to submit your notices.

Also, please submit your events to our FREE events calendar.

I like highlighting events on our calendar in my Publisher’s Post, especially for Local Spotlight members.

Restaurant alert: The news isn’t all bad today because we’re working on a story from reporter Kevin Sandell about the Widewater Grill, a new dining option in Stafford County.

Look for it on potomaclocalnews.com.

Enjoy the rest of your Wednesday.