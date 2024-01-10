Covering the flood in Fredericksburg

Hey everyone, here is a quick update on some things we’re working on at potomaclocalnews.com.
We start with breaking news, as Stafford County has just issued a boil water advisory for residents in the northern part of the county.
Meanwhile, Mike Salmon is in Fredericksburg at this hour, photographing the flooding downtown.
- Salmon says the water has not affected any homes or businesses but notes, “Everyone and their grandmother are out here taking photos of the flood.”
- A city official tells us the water is now 18 feet deep, five feet above flood stage, and rising. High tide is about 5 p.m. today. City Dock remains inaccessible.
- We’ll post Salmon’s story on the site this afternoon.
- Sign up here to become a member and read all of our local news.
Meanwhile, we’re still taking submissions from small businesses for our Small Business Saturday updates that post on — you guessed it — Saturdays.
- It’s free to submit your notices.
Also, please submit your events to our FREE events calendar.
- I like highlighting events on our calendar in my Publisher’s Post, especially for Local Spotlight members.
Restaurant alert: The news isn’t all bad today because we’re working on a story from reporter Kevin Sandell about the Widewater Grill, a new dining option in Stafford County.
- Look for it on potomaclocalnews.com.
Enjoy the rest of your Wednesday.