Stafford issues boil water advisory





Stafford County Government: “Stafford County Utilities has issued a boil water alert for areas in the northern part of the county due to complications from a water main break last night after heavy rainfall. Water main breaks typically result in shifts in water pressure, which could lead to system contamination. Out of an abundance of caution, authorities strongly advise residents to boil water or use bottled water for consumption. There is no current evidence of contamination of drinking water. However, when pressure levels drop in larger areas of the system, Virginia Department of Health protocols call for additional testing that can take three to five days to complete.”

“Customers may visit Stafford County Utilities website to determine if their address falls in the affected area. Customers possibly affected will have also received a direct notification. Stafford County has provided an interactive map or application below in which residents can input their addresses to see if they fall within the Boil Water Alert areas. Residents may call the Utilities Department at (540) 658-8616.”