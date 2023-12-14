Stafford extends property tax deadline to January 5, 2024

Stafford County Government: “Stafford County Board of Supervisors adopted a second Emergency Ordinance, EO23-02, on December 12, 2023, to extend zero penalties and interest through January 5, 2024. This effort was due to the financial uncertainty concerning the delayed adoption of the federal budget and the effects this may have on the residents of Stafford County. This decision will allow taxpayers more time to pay their Personal Property tax bills.”

“There is no State Code authority for the Board to waive penalties and interest, but the Board can set the amount for penalties and interest to $0 and 0%. Virginia Code sets a maximum amount of penalties and interest but no minimum. The changes cannot be applied retroactively. State Code allows an emergency ordinance to delay the penalties and interest for up to 60 days.”