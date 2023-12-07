Sex assault suspect arrested

Prince William police: “Abduction with Intent to Defile Investigation *ARREST – On December 7, detectives concluded the investigation into the abduction that was reported to have occurred in the area of Forestdale Ave. near Fullerton Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) during the early morning hours of December 3.”

“While investigating the incident, detectives received a tip regarding the location of a vehicle matching the description previously released. Detectives responded to the area provided to police where they located the vehicle and identified the owner who was determined to be the suspect. Following the investigation, the suspect, identified as Ricardio Antonio CHAVARRIA MANJIVAR, was arrested.”

Arrested on December 7: [No Photo Available]