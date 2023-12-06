Prince William police: “Abduction | Attempted Sexual Assault *UPDATE – The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying the man sought in connection to an abduction that was reported to have occurred in the area of Forestdale Ave. and Fullerton Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) on December 3 at around 1:30AM.”

“The victim voluntarily got into the suspect’s vehicle where he then refused to let her leave despite the victim’s numerous attempts. While traveling in the above area, the suspect exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures before grabbing the victim. Later that morning, the suspect drove the victim to her residence where she encountered police. Attached is a composite sketch of the suspect and photos of the suspect’s white sedan. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.”

Suspect Description: [Composite sketch provided]

A Hispanic male, between 40-49 years old, with a thin build, bald, slight goatee, and hairy arms and hands

Last seen wearing a black fitted cap, a green sweater, and dark-colored pants

Vehicle Description:

A white four-door sedan with no front license plate