Prince William police: “Abduction | Attempted Sexual Assault *UPDATE – The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying the man sought in connection to an abduction that was reported to have occurred in the area of Forestdale Ave. and Fullerton Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) on December 3 at around 1:30AM.”
“The victim voluntarily got into the suspect’s vehicle where he then refused to let her leave despite the victim’s numerous attempts. While traveling in the above area, the suspect exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures before grabbing the victim. Later that morning, the suspect drove the victim to her residence where she encountered police. Attached is a composite sketch of the suspect and photos of the suspect’s white sedan. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.”
Suspect Description: [Composite sketch provided]
- A Hispanic male, between 40-49 years old, with a thin build, bald, slight goatee, and hairy arms and hands
- Last seen wearing a black fitted cap, a green sweater, and dark-colored pants
Vehicle Description:
- A white four-door sedan with no front license plate
Abduction | Attempted Sexual Assault [Previously Released] – On December 3 at 2:57AM, officers responded to investigate an attempted assault that was reported to have occurred in the area of Forestdale Ave. and Fullerton Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) earlier that evening. The investigation revealed the victim, a 29-year-old woman, was walking in the above area when the driver of a white sedan pulled up and offered her a ride. The victim voluntarily entered the vehicle with the man. During the ride, the victim asked to get out of the vehicle and the driver refused. At one point during the encounter, the driver exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures before attempting to touch the victim. The victim attempted to get out of the vehicle several times. Eventually the suspect drove the victim to her residence where she exited the vehicle without further incident. No injuries reported.