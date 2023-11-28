Cops offer $5,000 for murder suspect

Prince William police: “Murder Investigation *REWARD – The Prince William County Police Department is offering

a reward for information on the whereabouts of the suspect sought in connection to shooting death of a 26-year-old man that occurred in the 3700 block of Wharf Ln. in Triangle (22172) on November 14. During the investigation, the suspect involved in the shooting was identified as Tyus James TERRELL. Attempts and leads in locating the suspect have been unsuccessful. The police department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. The investigation continues.”

Wanted: [Photo from January 2023]