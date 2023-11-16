Fredericksburg man wanted in Prince William murder case

Prince William police: “Murder Investigation *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED – On November 15, detectives identified a suspect involved in the fatal shooting that was reported to have occurred in the 3700 block of Wharf Ln. in Triangle (22172) on November 14.”

“While investigating the incident, detectives identified the suspect as Tyus James TERRELL, and obtained warrants for his arrest. While investigating the homicide, Prince William County detectives, with the assistance of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, executed multiple search warrants in Spotsylvania County in connection to the ongoing investigation.”

“Attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful. Both parties were known to one another, and the incident was not random. Detectives are continuing to actively investigate the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the accused.”

“More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.”

Tyus James TERRELL, 27, of the 100 block of Mansfield St. in Fredericksburg”