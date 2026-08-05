Occoquan Mourns Passing of Three Residents: Bobbie Frank, John Grace, and Melissa Hollis

The Town of Occoquan has shared news of the recent deaths of three residents in its monthly newsletter, the Town of Occoquan reported. Melissa Hollis was found deceased in her home on June 28, John Grace was killed in a pedestrian-vehicle crash outside of town on July 10, and Bobbie Frank passed away at Westminster on July 26.

Bobbie Frank was a longtime Occoquan resident who previously served on the town council, directed the town’s Craft Show, and was a board member and supporter of the Occoquan Historical Society. Details on services were not immediately available; Frank is expected to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in a private ceremony, with a celebration of life planned later.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.